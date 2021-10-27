Somalia: ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’, a Somali love story, wins top prize at Fespaco

THIS IS SURREAL!
"THE GRAVEDIGGER'S WIFE" WINS THE YENNENGA GOLD STRANDARD AT FESPACO FILM FESTIVAL!
I'M SHOOK. I'M SPEECHLESS. https://t.co/vN1qiDaPcX
— Khadar Ayderus Ahmed (@KhadarM) October 23, 2021
Angola, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…Is the army the new kingmaker in the SADC?
During the European colonial era in southern Africa, liberation movements played a critical role in bringing about freedom to their respective ... nations. While some gained independence through the ballot box or negotiations, others did so through the military wings of these liberation movements. Today, many countries in the SADC region still maintain that strong connection to the military, while others have done away with it all together.