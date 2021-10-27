DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Sudan: How much leverage does the US have to reverse the coup?

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 11:22

Sudanese military stand guard as military-aligned demonstrators gathered in numbers, chant "Down with the government of hunger" in front of the Presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan, October 16, 2021. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

The US is weighing a host of options to get Sudan’s democratic transition back on track following Monday’s takeover by the military.

After suspending $700m in economic assistance on Monday 25 October, the White House announced on  Tuesday that it was coordinating with regional allies to deliver a unified message to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Further repercussions include possible targeted sanctions against coup leaders and the suspension of billions of dollars in debt relief to the cash-strapped nation.

Calling the situation “utterly unacceptable,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the US was considering the “full range of economic tools” at its disposal to “push the entire Sudanese political process back in a positive direction.”

