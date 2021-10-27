Sudan: How much leverage does the US have to reverse the coup?

After suspending $700m in economic assistance on Monday 25 October, the White House announced on Tuesday that it was coordinating with regional allies to deliver a unified message to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Further repercussions include possible targeted sanctions against coup leaders and the suspension of billions of dollars in debt relief to the cash-strapped nation.

Calling the situation “utterly unacceptable,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the US was considering the “full range of economic tools” at its disposal to “push the entire Sudanese political process back in a positive direction.”