Liberia: Suspicious deaths and missing cash challenge Weah’s agenda

Three deaths in Liberia may be linked to the currency scandals that triggered the West African country’s on-going economic downturn.
Liberian President George Weah is facing protests over high food prices and runaway inflation.
The economic downturn escalated last year when the government botched a plan to infuse $25minto the economy and mop up excess Liberian dollars that flooded the country in the lead-up and aftermath of the 2017 elections.
A group calling itself the Council of Patriots (COP) staged a protest on June 7th in the capital Monrovia, demanding Weah fix the economy and curb corruption. In its petition, COP demanded, among other things, that Weah’s government “immediately present a clear fiscal and monetary strategy intended to resuscitate the Liberian economy”.
The Kroll investigation estimated that “combined with the new banknotes totalling LRD 3.759-billion from the first contract injected by the CBL into the Liberian economy, it is possible that new banknotes totalling LRD 10.146-billion were injected into the Liberian economy in total”.
Liberia’s currency scandal, which started during the previous government of Ellen Sirleaf Johnson, poses the biggest challenge Weah has faced in his 18 months in power.
Added to the economic mess are the questions surrounding the suspicious deaths this year of at least three people, two of whom were employees of the Central Bank of Liberia.
On 11th February, an employee of the CBL died in an apparent car accident. The family told journalists that he had made numerous trips “carrying Central Bank money to different destinations”. The Kroll investigation report was released two weeks later.
Weah and his closest political allies are also facing allegations that the new money funded his successful campaign, and subsequent personal spending.
Over allegations that they masterminded the death of Innis, McGill responded, “Do I look like someone that is capable of killing even a fly? Does anyone see President Weah as someone fit to stand the slaughtering of even a chicken?”
Liberia’s currency debacle and suspicious deaths, however, are the subjects of a new investigation by the African Investigative Publishing Collective (AIPC) in partnership with Africa Uncensored, titled “The Associates”. The transnational collaboration followed trails of moneymen across seven African countries.
Bottom line: Under new scrutiny, with better collaborative journalism and citizens more easily federated by social media, corrupt leaders have less space for manoeuvre.
