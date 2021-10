Reports of an impending coup had been looming for weeks, even after the country’s leaders announced that they had thwarted an attempted coup in September. Now, despite mounting international pressure, the country’s military leadership headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his ally, General Mohammed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ Dagalo, is in firm control of the country, with many of the civilian leaders under house arrest.

Here are five reasons why Sudan’s revolution is failing:

1. The military and the RSF