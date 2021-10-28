On 12 October, the company rejected a non-binding resolution from Just Share and Aeon Investment Management, which sought disclosure about “significant climate lobbying activities not addressed adequately, or at all” in Sasol’s 2021 Climate Change Report 2021. Sasol has refused to table a series of climate-change motions from investors over the past five years.
South Africa: Sasol sticks with blocking strategy on climate-change motions
South African energy and chemical giant Sasol is under fire for again refusing to table a shareholder-proposed resolution on climate change.