South Africa: Sasol sticks with blocking strategy on climate-change motions

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 28 October 2021 15:05

South African petro-chemical company Sasol's synthetic fuel plant in Secunda, north of Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African energy and chemical giant Sasol is under fire for again refusing to table a shareholder-proposed resolution on climate change.

On 12 October, the company  rejected a non-binding resolution from Just Share and Aeon Investment Management, which sought disclosure about “significant climate lobbying activities not addressed adequately, or at all” in Sasol’s 2021 Climate Change Report 2021. Sasol has refused to table a series of climate-change motions from investors over the past five years.

