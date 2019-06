Talking Africa podcast

It has been a long road to the top for this leading South African mining executive.

In a preview of our Women who Lead podcast, we hear from the executive chair of Kalagadi Manganese, Daphne Mashile-Nkosi.

Stayed tuned for more episodes on women who lead in the months to come!

Join the conversation @theafricareport

———

Talking Africa on Spreaker

Talking Africa on Soundcloud

Talking Africa on YouTube

Talking Africa on Apple podcast

Talking Africa on Google podcast

Talking Africa on Stitcher

Talking Africa on Spotify

And the RSS feed