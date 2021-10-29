Mining finance specialist Endeavour Finance will advise on the debt portion, which will account for about half the amount being sought, Major says. The equity component will be considered after the debt is secured, he adds. The company is also in discussion with utilities in Europe and North America with a view to an off-take agreement.
Niger: Canada’s GoviEx plans to seek $350m in 2022 for uranium development
GoviEx Uranium, a junior miner which trades on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange, will seek to raise about $350m in the second half of 2022 to mine uranium at its flagship project in Niger, CEO Daniel Major tells The Africa Report.