The World Health Organization (WHO) has given green light for the wide use of the RTS,S malaria vaccine, Mosquirix™, following a successful pilot implementation programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

Victories against the parasite

On 6 October, WHO announced its endorsement of the world’s first malaria vaccine to be used by children across Africa, and like many malaria-endemic countries in the world, the announcement was received with extreme excitement in Ghana.