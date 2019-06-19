Free trade in Africa will need more than just a treaty

Tunisia’s elections are a test for the Arab Spring
Tunisia is at a make-or-break stage as it prepares for elections in November 2019, with many observers starting to wonder if the country’s political transition to liberal democracy is in trouble.
Posted on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 17:27
Until we engage with the political ramifications of dropping protection, and remove the other barriers to trade, the benefits of Africa's Free Trade Zone will be limited.
If, like me, you’ve been wondering what the empirical evidence says about the likely impact of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on regional African trade, you should read this IMF paper [launches download].
Generally, non-tariff barriers (NTBs) play a much stronger role than tariffs in hindering intra-regional trade in Africa.
These include:
So, for example, if you remove all tariffs, you can grow intra-regional trade by 15-25% (with the risk of tariff revenue losses offsetting these gains for certain countries).
But if you reduce NTBs by just 50%, you can grow intra-trade by 35-55%, with a much reduced risk of fiscal impact.
Side note: for some countries like Cote d’Ivoire, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, intra-regional imports exceed 35% of total imports and form a large part of their revenue base (import duties), suggesting a risk of large revenue losses from tarif liberalization.
More diversified and manufacturing-oriented economies are more likely to benefit from trade integration than agricultural and resource-based economies. That means you need significant structural reforms in the latter group to boost efficiency in areas where there is a competitive advantage.
Another area where political caution is needed: the evidence consistently shows that greater trade liberalization comes with an increase in inequality in the short term (arguably also in long term, see current ‘Trumpian backlash’ in the US) as well as a possible decline in income accruing to the poor.
Bottom line: How will Africa fund the infrastructure it needs for the AfCFTA to be successful? Or even the tremendous policy coordination required to reduce NTBs? Until and unless we engage with these questions, any real benefits of this agreement will be elusive.
From the moment that Sudan obtained its independence from the British it has been gripped with internal conflicts that have divided the country. The current uprising has the potential to do that all over again but on a scale unseen before.
When official representatives of African and G7 countries meet this week in Paris top of the to do list must be to revitalise the most important partnership on the planet: between the citizens of Africa’s booming countries, and their counterparts across European and other G7 countries.
