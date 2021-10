godfather politics

The government of Nigeria, as in many countries, is restricted to a political elite that has held on to power for decades, and insists on passing on the torch to its allies, in what is commonly referred to as ‘godfather politics’. But what happens when one tries to go against the grain, as is the case of Nigerian human rights activist and founder of 'Sahara Reporters' Omoyele ‘Yele’ Sowore?