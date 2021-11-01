Libya: Turkey is leading the way on reconstruction projects

DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

By Sarah Vernhes
Posted on Monday, 1 November 2021 12:01

Libya’s prime minister Abdelhamid Dabaiba at Turkish Enka power plant’s construction site in Tripoli in May 2021. Muhammed Ertima/ANADOLU AGENCY/AFP

Several international groups are eyeing the Libyan market, which is worth an estimated $111bn. Ankara is currently ahead of its Italian, Chinese and French competitors, but political instability could change the situation.

Airports, roads, power plants… The list of infrastructure projects is growing in Libya. In this country ravaged by conflict ever since Muammar Gaddafi’s regime fell in 2011, the reconstruction market is now worth almost $111bn.

These juicy contracts are whetting international appetites even though the top priority is to recommence work, which the revolution halted, on old construction sites. Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dabaiba made this announcement on 27 August when he launched the Reviving Life development programme.

