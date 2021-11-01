Libya: Turkey is leading the way on reconstruction projects

Airports, roads, power plants… The list of infrastructure projects is growing in Libya. In this country ravaged by conflict ever since Muammar Gaddafi’s regime fell in 2011, the reconstruction market is now worth almost $111bn.

These juicy contracts are whetting international appetites even though the top priority is to recommence work, which the revolution halted, on old construction sites. Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dabaiba made this announcement on 27 August when he launched the Reviving Life development programme.