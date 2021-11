Being one of the top three contributors of foreign direct investments (FDI) to one of Africa’s fastest growing economies – currently in the midst of a year-long war with its northern state that has contributed to its battered economy – Turkey has been one of the major players for the growth of the textile sector inside Ethiopia’s industrial parks.

This is in addition to its contribution to infrastructure projects, including Yapi Merkezi’s involvement in building a railway line worth $1.7bn, named Awash-Kombolcha-Hara Gebaya Railway project. The plan is to build a railway line that stretches from Ethiopia to Tanzania.