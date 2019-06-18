Nigeria’s optimism pushes it deeper into debt

Ethiopia’s liberalised telecom sector offers opportunity, with glitches
Ethiopia’s parliament passed a law to liberalise the telecommunications sector on 13 June, even as the country endured a week-long internet blackout.
By Eromo Egbejule
As Nigeria's debt profile increases, concerns are rising that the central bank is lending more to the government than the country can afford.
In January this year, the bank’s own monetary policy committee warned that Nigeria’s debt burden was fast approaching the pre-2005 Paris Club level.
At the time there were high hopes that Nigeria would avoid such levels of debt in the future. The debt relief was designed to free up the Obasanjo administration to pursue economic reforms and the fight against corruption, avoiding such levels of debt in the future.
Fast-forward 14 years…
Figures from the Debt management Office (DMO) show that on 31 December 2018 Nigeria’s debt profile was N24.387tn ($67.65bn) up by 12.25% from 2017’s N21.725tn. This went into financing the budget deficit, funding physical infrastructure and more.
According to BusinessDay, CBN lending to the federal government reached N8.1trn over the past four years. In 2017, the CBN’s overdraft to the federal government was N3.1trn. That figure almost doubled in 2018 to a whopping N5.42trn.
Where is all the money going?
The consistent borrowing is due to Nigeria’s ambitious budget over the past couple of years. The petrol-dependent economy’s 2019 budget is benchmarked on the oil price being $60 per barrel and a daily oil production capacity of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd). Production did not exceed 1.9 million bpd in the preceding year.
The federal government’s appetite for taking on more debt has led commercial banks to cut loaning to the private sector, preferring to instead take up the high-yielding and more stable government securities.
In May 2019, a Bloomberg report analysing data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that “net domestic credit to the government surged 64% in the first four months of this year on an annualised basis, versus 9.6% for the private sector”.
Busy bureaucrats
In all of this, Nigeria’s central bank has been multitasking with a raft of programmes to try to stimulate the economy:
The implication?
The CBN will keep printing currency to keep the Buhari administration afloat. In September 2017 respected economist Doyin Salami, a member of the CBN’s aforementioned MPR committee, described the apex bank as acting like a “piggy bank” for the government.
Bottom line: An overstretched Central Bank is uncharted terrain for the current administration.
