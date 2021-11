“Who is Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate?”, one columnist asked on 17 December, 2014 shortly after Buhari had revealed the little known cleric as his running mate ahead of the 2015 Presidential election. “Is his surname spelt ‘Osinbajo’, ‘Osibajo’ or ‘Oshinbajo’ because several newspapers are spelling it differently”.

Although Osinbajo was a Senior Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God – one of the largest churches in the country –he was largely unknown outside Lagos where he had served as attorney-general for eight years in Tinubu’s administration. Introducing him to a large crowd of supporters at a campaign rally in Owerri on January 14, 2015, Buhari introduced him as “Prof. Yemi Osunbade”, clear evidence that he really did not know who would be accompanying him to Aso Villa as his deputy.