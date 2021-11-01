DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

equitable measures

COP26: ‘We cannot just ask African countries to stop exploiting their coal, oil and gas’

By Fred Harter
Posted on Monday, 1 November 2021 11:36

Climate COP26 Summit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, right, greet Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema during arrivals at the COP26 U.N. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Tanguy Gahouma-Bekale is the chair of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change and is leading talks on behalf of the continent at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. On the eve of the summit, he sat down with The Africa Report to outline Africa’s demands going into the negotiations.

Gahouma has called for $1trn in annual funding to help developing countries deal with the effects of climate change, a 10-fold increase on the existing commitment of $100bn. He says this money will help countries implement their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs): a set of climate plans submitted by all countries party to the talks.

He has also highlighted the responsibility that big emitters have towards developing countries when it comes to dealing with the effects of climate change and the disproportionate impact rising temperatures are due to have on Africa.

The COP26 officially opens on 31 October and runs until 12 November.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics