COP26: ‘We cannot just ask African countries to stop exploiting their coal, oil and gas’

Gahouma has called for $1trn in annual funding to help developing countries deal with the effects of climate change, a 10-fold increase on the existing commitment of $100bn. He says this money will help countries implement their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs): a set of climate plans submitted by all countries party to the talks.

He has also highlighted the responsibility that big emitters have towards developing countries when it comes to dealing with the effects of climate change and the disproportionate impact rising temperatures are due to have on Africa.

The COP26 officially opens on 31 October and runs until 12 November.