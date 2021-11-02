DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Rising Tide

Nigeria: Lafarge won’t chase Dangote, BUA to build new cement capacity

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 2 November 2021 16:38

Labourers stand on top of a trailer transporting cement along Ajah-Lagos expressway in Lagos
A trailer transports cement along the Ajah-Lagos expressway. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Lafarge Africa plans to improve the utilisation of its installed cement capacity in Nigeria to meet increased demand, Nigeria country CEO Khaled El Dokani tells The Africa Report.

The company’s ‘debottling’ programme underpinned by new industry technology will lead to the availability of about 2 million tons of incremental capacity and will address the market’s medium-term growth prospects, El Dokani says. He expects the utilisation rate will increase from about 55% now, to about 80% in two years.

READ MORE Nigeria: Dangote Cement to invest in capacity to meet demand

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business