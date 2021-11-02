The company’s ‘debottling’ programme underpinned by new industry technology will lead to the availability of about 2 million tons of incremental capacity and will address the market’s medium-term growth prospects, El Dokani says. He expects the utilisation rate will increase from about 55% now, to about 80% in two years.
Nigeria: Lafarge won’t chase Dangote, BUA to build new cement capacity
Lafarge Africa plans to improve the utilisation of its installed cement capacity in Nigeria to meet increased demand, Nigeria country CEO Khaled El Dokani tells The Africa Report.