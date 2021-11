A foreigner visiting Kenya on 20 October 2021, who happened to switch on a TV set featuring the ‘Mashujaa Day’ celebrations, would be forgiven for thinking that Kenya is a model democracy with political leaders who treat each other with decorum, despite differences of opinion.

Mashujaa is a Swahili word meaning ‘heroes’ and every year, Kenyans celebrate independence- and modern-day heroes. This year’s fete was held at the new Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County within the Mount Kenya region.

On that day, President Kenyatta sat next to his deputy William Ruto, smiling and nodding, as though the last 18 months have not been wracked by increasingly tense relations.