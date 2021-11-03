DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Race to the finish

Ghana – Mali: Who will have the last word, Goïta or Akufo-Addo?

By Fatoumata Diallo
Posted on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 11:07

Nana Akufo-Addo and Assimi Goïta. Montage JA / AFP

With only four months left to go until the end of the transition period, Colonel Assimi Goïta intends to remain in control of the transition timetable. This is not to the liking of Nana Akufo-Addo, Ecowas’ current president, who is pushing for power to be transferred to civilians as soon as possible.

In public, their handshake is always warm and their smiles soothing. However, on 17 October, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo determinedly disembarked from his plane and stepped onto the tarmac at Modibo-Keita airport (formerly Bamako-Senou).

The current president of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) made this necessary visit because the Malian authorities are no longer respecting the commitments they made after the coup d’état that led to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s fall on 18 August 2020.

READ MORE Mali: Who's who in the secretive inner circle of President Assimi Goïta

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics