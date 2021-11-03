Ghana – Mali: Who will have the last word, Goïta or Akufo-Addo?

In public, their handshake is always warm and their smiles soothing. However, on 17 October, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo determinedly disembarked from his plane and stepped onto the tarmac at Modibo-Keita airport (formerly Bamako-Senou).

The current president of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) made this necessary visit because the Malian authorities are no longer respecting the commitments they made after the coup d’état that led to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s fall on 18 August 2020.