At least three civilians were shot dead that day by security forces in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city. That brings the death toll to at least 15 civilians since 25 October when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the power-sharing government with civilians and ordered the arrest of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other officials. Hundreds more have been arbitrarily detained and beaten.

Burhan additionally detained government officials and announced a state of emergency triggering massive condemnation from the international community.