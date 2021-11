The three countries will lose their duty-free access to the US market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) starting Jan. 1 “absent urgent action” to get back into compliance with the law, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

Ethiopia is under fire for its “gross violations of internationally recognized human rights” in its conflict with Tigrayan forces, President Biden said in a message to Congress announcing his “intent to terminate.”

Meanwhile Mali is accused of failing to protect human rights and worker rights, rule of law and political pluralism following two military coups in less than a year.