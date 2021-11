In 2017, the Supreme Court cut short celebrations by Jubilee party supporters when it declared Uhuru Kenyatta’s win – in the August presidential election – null and void.

The decision angered Kenyatta, who vowed to ‘fix’ the country’s judiciary if re-elected in the repeat poll that was ordered by the apex court.

“We shall revisit this thing. We clearly have a problem. Who even elected you? We have a problem and we must fix it,” he said. “The Supreme Court sat and decided that they are the ones with a bigger power than the 15 million Kenyans who woke up, queued […] and voted for their preferred presidential candidate. […]”