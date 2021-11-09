Will Zimbabwe be left in the dark after China pulls financing from its coal mines?

Delivering his key message to world leaders at COP26, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: “The six years since the Paris Climate Agreement have been the hottest years on record. Our addiction to fossil fuel is pushing humanity to the brink.”

Ahead of the climate change summit, China had already announced its plans to stop financing fossil fuel projects in order to reduce carbon emissions. However, for countries like Zimbabwe, such a decision has put a damper on plans for improving its electricity supply.