Is South Africa a transit hub for dirty money and organised crime?

“The bottom line or the key question is: Does crime pay in South Africa?” says the National Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat on observations contained in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s latest report.

Momoniat, the deputy director-general responsible for tax and financial sector policy at the National Treasury; Errol Makhubela, the acting chief director for financial markets and stability; and Ngoni Mangoyi, spoke to The Africa Report in a wide-ranging interview recently, about some of the findings in the mutual evaluation report on South Africa.