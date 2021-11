With 60% of votes counted following Monday’s local government elections, the ANC’s total share of the vote is projected to drop below the 50% mark for the first time since it took power in 1994. This is from a high of 66.3% just 15 years ago, when Thabo Mbeki was president.

Record low turnout

The result also points to disgruntlement and apathy amongst the electorate, as many ANC voters simply preferred to stay home and voter turnout (final figures are unclear, but it’s estimated at between 30% to 40%) looks set to be the lowest in the country’s democratic history.