China – Africa: Will the new Covid-19 wave affect trade with the continent?

While global trade experiences unprecedented disruptions of major supply chain networks, that turbulence does not appear to have had much effect on the volume of Chinese trade with African countries, at least so far.

Chinese customs authorities announced last week that two-way trade for the first eight months of the year totalled $162.7bn, 40% higher than the same time last year. At this pace, bilateral trade between China and African countries is on track to easily exceed the $187bn the two regions did in 2020.