Ethiopia: UN human rights report sets stage for possible criminal charges against all sides in Tigray

The 156-page joint report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) detailed a pattern of deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on civilians, extrajudicial killings, torture and gang rapes by all sides. It also blamed parties to the conflict for forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes while blocking life-saving humanitarian assistance.

The “devastating” report “has today made clear the terrible toll on civilians of the conflict of Tigray,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told reporters at a press briefing in Geneva.