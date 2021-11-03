DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

all parties to blame

Ethiopia: UN human rights report sets stage for possible criminal charges against all sides in Tigray

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 18:39

Switzerland Tigray Human Rights
Maarit Kohonen Sheriff, Chief, Africa Branch, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and Francoise Mianda, Section Chief, East and Southern Africa, speak to the media about the Tigray, joint investigation into alleged violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

The United Nations on Wednesday released its long-awaited investigation into atrocities in northern Ethiopia, paving the way for possible international criminal charges.

The 156-page joint report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) detailed a pattern of deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on civilians, extrajudicial killings, torture and gang rapes by all sides. It also blamed parties to the conflict for forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes while blocking life-saving humanitarian assistance.

The “devastating” report “has today made clear the terrible toll on civilians of the conflict of Tigray,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told reporters at a press briefing in Geneva.

READ MORE Ethiopia: Abiy declares national state of emergency as rebels advance south

