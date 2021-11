The PDP plans to regain control and consolidate its influence in the region ahead of the 2023 presidential election, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the party currently in power, believes it can still retain popular support and goodwill in a state it has ruled in since 2006.

In Nigeria, the all-important 6 November governorship election in the southeast Anambra state is yet another testimony that beyond the numbers, politics is a game of interests, compromise and offerings.