DRC to crackdown on illegal foresting, after taking a tough stance on mining

The announcement came a few days before COP26, the world climate conference that opened on 31 October, and it was no doubt planned that way. On 28 October, Eve Bazaïba, the DRC’s environmental minister, announced that the country intended to ban all log exports soon.

In addition to this strong announcement, the minister promised that other measures would be introduced to limit deforestation and preserve the species living in the Congo Basin forest, the second largest river forest on the planet, just behind the Amazon.