DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

environment and exports

DRC to crackdown on illegal foresting, after taking a tough stance on mining

By Yara Rizk
Posted on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 16:44

The Congo Basin’s forests are the second-largest tropical forest on the planet after the Amazon. Jens GROSSMANN/LAIF-REA

In the midst of a global climate conference, DRC is taking a tougher line against deforestation. It has announced a ban on log exports in an attempt to regain control of its forests after having launched a similar process in its mining sector.

The announcement came a few days before COP26, the world climate conference that opened on 31 October, and it was no doubt planned that way. On 28 October, Eve Bazaïba, the DRC’s environmental minister, announced that the country intended to ban all log exports soon.

READ MORE DRC: Gécamines takes over the artisanal cobalt mining sector

In addition to this strong announcement, the minister promised that other measures would be introduced to limit deforestation and preserve the species living in the Congo Basin forest, the second largest river forest on the planet, just behind the Amazon.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics