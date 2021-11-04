Ethiopia – Tigray: Calls to stop fighting as Tigrayan forces inch closer to Addis Ababa

They’re conducting house-to-house searches. My brother a father of four children was taken from his house. He is Diabetic, on BP med & unvaccinated for Covid. Thousands of Tigrayans are being arrested & put in concentration camps because of their identity in midst of pandemic
Kenya: Bad blood between executive & judiciary worries Kenyans
The bad blood between Kenya's executive and judiciary is no longer a secret. However, many Kenyans worry that the deep-seated rivalry between ... these two arms of government might plunge the country into a constitutional crisis if left unchecked.