US – Africa: Why Washington is driving Africell’s revival

A photo shows two men sitting side by side in the living room of the suite where DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi stayed during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly at the end of September. The one on the left is Ziad Dalloul, the American-Lebanese founder and boss of the telecommunications group Africell. His hands are clasped and he has a somewhat withdrawn expression. On the right is Peter Pham, former ambassador to the Trump administration. He sports a collared shirt, adorned with an irremovable bow tie, and is engaged in a conversation with the Congolese president.