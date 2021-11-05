Namibia: Osino may seek to raise about $250m for gold mining

The current estimate for the project’s construction capital is around $200m, Daun says. Through the ongoing exploration drilling and technical optimisation, it is “very likely that the ultimate project capital will grow significantly, likely to around $250m or more,” he says.

Twin Hills was discovered by Vancouver-based Osino in 2019. The project is currently in the feasibility-study stage, which is estimated to be concluded during 2022. If construction commences in late 2022, the project could produce first gold in 2024, after a construction period of 15 to 18 months, Daun says.