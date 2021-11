Updated on 5 November at 16h15 GMT+1

Will we see a rerun of history?

Back in the year 2017, the Anambra State governorship election had just finished. Governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been announced winner of the poll. But the state which has 2.4 million registered voters has just witnessed its lowest voter turnout yet at 22%.

Secessionist group, IPOB, says the refusal of voters to show up at the polling units is evidence that the people are indeed tired of Nigeria and are ready for a referendum to secede.