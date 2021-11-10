COP26: South Africa to receive $8.5bn to stop using coal

The country, which has traditionally been heavily reliant on fossil fuels, will receive the financial package over a ‘three-to-five-year period’.

South Africa now aims to decommission 34GW of coal-fired power capacity by 2030. It is predicted to account for roughly 40% of all new solar generation commissioned on the continent by the same year. The funds from the United States, France, Germany, and the UK will work alongside its Renewable Energy IPP Procurement Programme.