This is part 3 of a 4-part series

In 2016 and 2021, Ethiopia blamed Egypt for providing financial support and training for militants with the agenda of “undermining the country’s stability”.

However, a *diplomat at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry who served several tours in Sudan, Eritrea, and Ethiopia, before being stationed in Cairo, tells The Africa Report that the situation in Ethiopia is very complicated. “Stability cannot be predicted, even in the long run.”