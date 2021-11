The signing ceremony at the National Press Club in Washington DC comes as US special envoy Jeffrey Feltman is in Addis Ababa to try to negotiate a ceasefire. The rebel groups said they wanted to usher in a transitional government after a year of war that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions across northern Ethiopia.

“We are forced to defend ourselves,” former foreign minister Berhane Gebre-Christos, a Tigrayan official, told reporters. “Definitely, we will have a change in Ethiopia before Ethiopia implodes.”

Alliance members