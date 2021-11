The plan is for the company to start offering its “wage streaming” product, which allows employees who need it to be paid early, in the new countries, Nuy says in Cape Town. Finclusion is currently going through the licensing process in both countries, he says.

Credit providers, such as Finclusion and Bayport Management, are betting that allowing companies to pay employees early, if needed, provides a cheaper solution than pay-day lending. In September, Finclusion secured $20m in a funding round with Lendable, which provides fintech debt financing in emerging and frontier markets.