IS claims that it detonated a bomb on 8 October at a police station outside Kampala, where several officers were wounded, and again on 23 October at a restaurant, where a waitress got killed.

Three days later, one other person was killed in a third explosion on a bus. Ugandan security agencies say the 23-year-old man was a ‘suicide bomber’ who had been on their list of wanted persons. President Yoweri Museveni described him as a “terrorist”.