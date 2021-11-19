Africa: How Israel’s defence and intelligence industries are making inroads across the continent

Nigeria/US: Can Blinken repair Trump-era damage, while pushing for improvement from Abuja?
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Nigeria as part of his three-nation tour in Africa. In the course of his meetings with President Muhammadu ... Buhari and other top government officials in Abuja, he will be sending a strong message to China, its long-standing rival in the continent, that Africa’s largest democracy and economy remains its key ally. But what about priority areas in building stronger ties between the two countries?