Talking Africa Podcast

Cyril Ramaphosa had a tough task; to deliver a State of the Nation speech that lifts South Africans in these difficult economic times.

Recent opinion polls all put unemployment and the economy at the top of the list of priorities for citizens in South Africa.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule again raised the prospect of nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank, reports our Southern Africa Editor Crystal Orderson, re-inforcing the sense that the President is not 100% in charge of the ship.

So can he turn it around, and did the SONA help him express his vision? Listen on…