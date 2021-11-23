Cameroon: Real estate deals and political friends, the underbelly of Israeli Eran Moas’ system

Kenya: After an attack on Ruto’s motorcade, are 2022 polls shaping up to be violent?
On 10 November, the campaign motorcade belonging to Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto was attacked in Kisumu, a western county on the shores ... of Lake Victoria. It was a bad day for Ruto who had just had a smooth run across the country for weeks, in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. However, the blame game that followed amongst the political class and security organs could threaten peace for a country that has known its fair share of deadly election aftermaths.