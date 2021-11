Claudio Descalzi

ENI’s CEO Claudio Descalzi and his group were accused of corruption in Nigeria’s OPL245 case, but were finally acquitted at the end of March 2021 by the Milan court. In recent months, Descalzi, who has been at the helm of the Italian hydrocarbon giant since 2014, has gone back on a charm offensive aimed at Africa, where ENI prides itself on being the leading oil and gas extractive company.