DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

You die as you live

Liberia : Samuel Doe, death washed down with a Budweiser

By Anna Sylvestre-Treiner
Posted on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 18:33

LIBERIA : Samuel K. Doe
Liberia's former President Samuel K. Doe, at his office in Morovia, LIBERIA, 1990.

With the trial of Burkina Faso's Thomas Sankara’s suspected assassins underway, we look back at the tragic destinies of sight assassinated African presidents. Today, we revisit the death of Liberia's Samuel Doe, tortured to death in front of a camera on 9 September 1990.

This is part 5 of an 8-part series

The president is almost spent, but the worst is yet to come. He is shirtless, with no pants, his white underpants soaked in blood. His gris-gris has been ripped off. His eyes are wide open and his legs are already gone: a round of Kalashnikovs severed them from his body. Doe lies on the floor of this dingy office, surrounded by overexcited soldiers, begging. He is ready to give up everything: his fortune, the caches where his relatives are hiding, his bank account numbers and even his power – if he has any left.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics