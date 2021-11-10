Liberia : Samuel Doe, death washed down with a Budweiser

This is part 5 of an 8-part series

The president is almost spent, but the worst is yet to come. He is shirtless, with no pants, his white underpants soaked in blood. His gris-gris has been ripped off. His eyes are wide open and his legs are already gone: a round of Kalashnikovs severed them from his body. Doe lies on the floor of this dingy office, surrounded by overexcited soldiers, begging. He is ready to give up everything: his fortune, the caches where his relatives are hiding, his bank account numbers and even his power – if he has any left.