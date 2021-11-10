US hosts Egypt’s FM Shoukry amid tensions over Sudan, human rights

Despite those points of friction, Blinken warmly welcomed Shoukry, a former Egyptian ambassador to the US. During an introductory press conference on Monday, he described Shoukry as a friend of many years, and highlighted the “vital ties” between the two nations. The top US diplomat pledged to get the high-level dialogue, the first since 2015, back on a “more regular cadence”.

“Next year, the Egypt-US diplomatic relationship will mark its 100th anniversary,” Blinken said. ”And one reason the relationship is strong is because we’re not merely maintaining it, but consistently expanding the areas where we cooperate.”

Climate Change, trade, and cooperation