South Africa’s new land minister, Angela Thoko Didiza, to lead expropriation debate

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the beginning of a downward spiral?
The circumstances surrounding the death of former President Mohamed Morsi shed a harsh light on the repression of political opposition in Egypt since 2013.
By Crystal Orderson, in Cape Town
Posted on Tuesday, 25 June 2019 12:49
South Africa's newly appointed minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, Angela Thoko Didiza, will need all her passion and some serious skills to get the country's land-reform policy to work.
The ANC has been promising land expropriation without compensation, but during his State of the Nation address President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared to shed doubt on the policy.
Prior to her appointment to the new super-ministry, Didiza was an agriculture minister and chairperson for the committee looking at amending Section 25 of the constitution for the expropriation of land without compensation. She will now be the architect devising how exactly the country’s land reform policy will take effect. Speaking to The Africa Report on the sidelines of the opening of Parliament in Cape Town, Didiza had this to say:
During his State of the Nation speech, Ramaphosa said Parliament will continue with its work on the land reform issue:
For the Economic Freedom Front (EFF)’s Julius Malema this is a cop out after previous speeches and an unacceptable retreat from election promises to expropriate land without compensation.
Not so, says Didiza: “My view is that the government is committed that we have a conversation and [will] ensure that indeed this does not remain a cry for society. What is important is that there’s land redress.”
Municipal, provincial and national government owns huge swaths of land across the country. Didiza is eyeing this and wants the State to start disposing of the land it owns.
Meanwhile, Didiza says she is studying the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture report that was submitted to Ramaphosa in June.
The panel looked a range of policy issues including restitution, redistribution, tenure security and agricultural support. Didiza says the report will be tabled before the cabinet before it is released publicly. “Well, I’m happy with it because the report will enable us to move on to certain areas,” she says.
Bottom line: Land reform could be the one issue that could make or break the Ramaphosa presidency. The EFF has made the land a major issue for the party and will not allow the ANC to retreat from this. Unless there is a mechanism to deal with the contentious issue we may see land grabs happening across the country.
On Sunday 16 June, President Uhuru Kenyatta told a religious gathering at a stadium in Nairobi: “When they see me remain silent, they should not think they are threatening me. I will flush them out from where they are.”
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.