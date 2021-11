“For one to be president, one has to have a degree, but Gideon Moi, with all his English, has no papers,” Sudi said, without offering any proof. “I advise you that if you want to be president in future … study and complete courses you abandoned.”

According to parliament’s website, the son of former President Daniel Moi has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Salford in England. However, Sudi challenged Moi to produce proof of his education abroad and accused him of having a “fake degree” from Kabarak University in Kenya.