Abdeslam Ahizoune has been at the helm of Maroc Telecom Group since 2001, and in February 2021, his term as chairman of the management board was extended to 1 March 2023. Over the last two years of his tenure, however, the legacy operator has lost a bit of ground. Inwi and Orange, long portrayed as competitors hampered by Maroc Telecom’s dominant position, appear to be picking up market share in Morocco.
Morocco: Maroc Telecom losing ground to market challengers Inwi and Orange
Morocco’s leading telecoms player has seen its customer base diminish following a series of regulatory decisions reached since 2020. However, the changed landscape is creating new opportunities for Inwi and Orange, with both companies making gains across the board.