Nigeria 2023: How proposed law pushes Tinubu closer to presidency

By Akin Irede
Posted on Sunday, 14 November 2021 19:50

Bola Ahmed Tinubu (twitter/@AsiwajuTinubu)

Supporters of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress chieftain, are rejoicing over the amendment of the Electoral Act, which mandates all political parties to pick their candidates through direct primaries. Could this new law guarantee victory for Tinubu at the APC primaries next year?

The political horse-trading ahead of the 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria reached a climax recently, when the National Assembly, Nigeria’s highest legislative body, approved an amendment of the electoral law that would make it mandatory for all political parties to choose their candidates through the direct primary system.

If passed, it gives Bola Tinubu the upper hand in the race to secure the APC presidential nomination for the 2023 elections, argue analysts.

A coalition of APC Governors are attempting to sway President Buhari from signing the bill.

