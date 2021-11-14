Nigeria 2023: How proposed law pushes Tinubu closer to presidency

The political horse-trading ahead of the 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria reached a climax recently, when the National Assembly, Nigeria’s highest legislative body, approved an amendment of the electoral law that would make it mandatory for all political parties to choose their candidates through the direct primary system.

If passed, it gives Bola Tinubu the upper hand in the race to secure the APC presidential nomination for the 2023 elections, argue analysts.

A coalition of APC Governors are attempting to sway President Buhari from signing the bill.