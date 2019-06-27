Three reasons why African mobile connectivity is misleading

Are African billionaires a sign of progress?
In 2010, 388 of the richest people in the world had as much money as half of the world's population – more money than roughly three and a half billion people put together.
Elo Umeh is the CEO and co-founder of Terragon Group, a Nigeria-based data analytics and marketing tech company.
Posted on Thursday, 27 June 2019 11:18
As smartphones become cheaper, a rising number of Africans are getting online. While Africans have typically feature phones, smartphone ownership is more popular among younger mobile users.
At the end of 2017, the number of smartphone connections reached 250 million, which is expected to increase to 440 million by 2025. This rapid growth in smartphone adoption across the continent has led a number of observers to declare that Africa’s connectivity has finally taken off. The reality is far more nuanced.
While Africans are more accessible than ever before, the vast majority are still difficult to reach. In the US and Europe, mobile phone users have access to unlimited data plans, putting them within easy reach.
But, this is not the case in sub-Saharan Africa. Phone ownership does not reflect unlimited connectivity due to consumer behavior around mobile phone usage.
Here are three ways to look at African connectivity differently.
1. Africans prepay for mobile & use data sparingly
Data in Africa is expensive. After obtaining a free or nominally-priced SIM card, subscribers prefer to pay upfront for services. With prepaid plans, users avoid contracts and have more flexibility.
Despite a 44% mobile penetration rate, Africa still has the world’s most expensive prepaid mobile data plans in relation to median incomes; on average, mobile data prices represent a staggering 8.76% of income.
Given median incomes, this corresponds to a high market share as subscribers spend at least 7% of their monthly income on data, considerably above the UN Broadband Commission’s target of 2% of monthly income for developing countries. These high data costs prevent many Africans from being consistently online. Often times, data connections are completely turned off or data plans are reloaded as needed to use specific products, such as Whatsapp.
2. Africans have multiple SIM cards
In 2018, 4 of the top 10 countries globally using dual or multi-SIM phones are in Africa. The highest percentage usage by country was Kenya at 87%, with Nigeria in a close second.
Juggling multiple SIM cards is a result of variable infrastructure quality as much as price point sensitive customers. In more remote areas, network reception can be spotty, or nonexistent. Given the variability of telecoms tower infrastructure across providers, users have access to better coverage with multiple SIM cards.
Carriers try to attract subscribers with special plans offering cheaper-on network calls, airtime specials, bonus monthly data plans, unlimited SMS per month, roaming deals, etc. Africans move seamlessly from one SIM card to another throughout the day; consumer loyalty to a particular mobile phone operator is nonexistent.
3. USSD & SMS technology still reign supreme
Over two decades of Africa’s mobile phone revolution, USSD and SMS (two technologies that are the backbone of feature phone communications) have become deeply ingrained in consumer behavior. As sub-Saharan Africa is still predominantly a feature phone market, companies heavily depend on using USSD/SMS to reach end-users.
Given their easy to use interface and accessibility, USSD and SMS have also changed interactions between users and service providers. Customers can contact mobile phone operators directly to inquire about balances, promotions, and data bundles via USSD/SMS.
A prominent use of USSD & SMS across Africa is digital financial services, and the region leads the world in mobile money transactions. In Nigeria, USSD transactions grew by 35% in 2018, generating transfer payments of NGN 261 million.
The digital revolution in Africa has come to stay — but not without its challenges. Despite the increasing number of smartphones and internet users across the continent, a significant portion of its fast-growing consumer market is still far from reach.
To truly leverage the business opportunities Africa presents, rethinking connectivity across the continent is a must.
Elo Umeh is the CEO and co-founder of Terragon Group, a Nigeria-based data analytics and marketing tech company.
Phil Neville, manager of the English women's football team, took it upon himself to criticise the behaviour of the Cameroon women’s football team during their 3-0 loss to England in the World Cup at Valenciennes in France. His comments are a case of selective amnesia.
Can we really have it all? That question flooded my thoughts over several days as I prepared to return to full-time work in June 2019, four months after giving birth and six months after taking maternity leave.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.