This is part 7 of an 8-part series

Three shots ring out: bang, bang, bang. Time stands still as the sound of gunfire reverberates for hundreds of metres. It is just after 2pm on a Saturday in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, when panic sets in at the Palais de Marbre (Marble Palace), where President Laurent-Désiré Kabila lives and works. The ruckus is emanating from his office.