Ethiopia – Tigray: Addis arrests suspects and organises youth neighbourhood watch groups

On 8 November, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke at a fundraising event for the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF). He recounted a story from the Bible in which Jesus calmed a furious storm: when storm waves swept up onto the boat where Jesus and his disciples were, the latter cried and looked for their teacher.

“And for those of you asking, ‘Where is the prime minister?’, he is on the boat. He is there amid every storm,” Abiy said. “There is an enormous challenge; a hefty storm ahead of us. [Yet] this storm, whatever sacrifices it requires, will propel Ethiopia to prosperity – to the peace it deserves.”