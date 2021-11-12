DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

No Retreat No Surrender

Ethiopia – Tigray: Addis arrests suspects and organises youth neighbourhood watch groups

By Mazaa Liya
Posted on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:52

Ethiopia Tigray Crisis
People gather under a placard showing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at a rally organized by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo)

Following a warning from the head of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) earlier this week of an impending advance into Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian government is tightening measures against supposed sympathisers of rebel forces and organising vigilante groups.

On 8 November, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke at a fundraising event for the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF). He recounted a story from the Bible in which Jesus calmed a furious storm: when storm waves swept up onto the boat where Jesus and his disciples were, the latter cried and looked for their teacher.

READ MORE Ethiopia - Tigray: What options does Abiy have now?

“And for those of you asking, ‘Where is the prime minister?’, he is on the boat. He is there amid every storm,” Abiy said. “There is an enormous challenge; a hefty storm ahead of us. [Yet] this storm, whatever sacrifices it requires, will propel Ethiopia to prosperity – to the peace it deserves.”

